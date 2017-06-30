Fireworks injuries increase slightly ...

Fireworks injuries increase slightly over last year

American Medical Response demonstrates how much damage firecrackers can do at a CPR 4 Kids class at Good Deeds Community Center in Gulfport, Mississippi. A day after the Fourth of July, fireworks injuries seem to be up compared to last year - although more injuries could still be reported.

