Family members of people addicted to opioids can obtain a prescription for a medication to reverse the effects of a potentially dangerous overdose. A bill approved by the 2017 Mississippi Legislature will allow health care providers to write "standing prescriptions" to people close to opioid addicts for naloxone, a drug known as an opioid antagonist that reverses opioid overdoses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.