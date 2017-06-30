Bull Sharks making waves at the 70th Annual Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
Anglers have set their sights on sharks and it turned out to be a record-setting day in the Bull Shark category. If you head over to Jones Park in Gulfport, the site of the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo, the ice bin has an array of fish, highlighted by sharks.
