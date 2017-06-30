Biloxi, Gulfport lay out 'fireworks-free zones' on the beach
If you're looking for a place to enjoy watching the Fourth of July fireworks without worrying about someone shooting fireworks nearby, both Biloxi and Gulfport have you covered. Biloxi's mile-long fireworks-free zone on east beach extends from Oak Street to the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor.
