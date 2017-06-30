Armed and dangerous murder suspect on...

Armed and dangerous murder suspect on the run

A Gulfport murder suspect is on the run right now and police are asking for your help to find him. Sgt. Joshua Bromen said they are looking for Marcos Reginald Hosey, 44, of Gulfport.

