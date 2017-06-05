Whata s next for Edgewater Mall after...

Whata s next for Edgewater Mall after Sears closes?

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Sunherald.com

Sears at Edgewater Mall in Biloxi is on the latest list of stores the company is closing. Mall management is working on a plan for other opportunities at the mall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulfport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help please! Jun 5 Moving 1
Opiates (Nov '13) Jun 5 Sassybelle1 37
Gulfport Airport Jun 1 Yep 2
Ocean Springs Lumber (Jan '07) Jun 1 HardWood 198
Tattoo May 26 hatchet 5
MNL Truck Sales (Aug '11) May 26 NAME CHANGE 104
News Backlash swift to lawmaker's 'lynching' post on... May 23 ricogene45 1
See all Gulfport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulfport Forum Now

Gulfport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulfport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Gulfport, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,730 • Total comments across all topics: 281,637,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC