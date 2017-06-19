Waterspout forms as Tropical Storm Cindy strengthens in the Gulf
As Tropical Storm Cindy strengthened in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday morning, a waterspout formed off St. George Island, Florida. Emergency officials did not report any serious injuries or significant property damage as the storm continued to travel through the Florida Panhandle.
