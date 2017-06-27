Waitr delivers dinner to more of the Coast
Waitr is an app and website that delivers food from about three dozen restaurants in Gulfport, and now it has added service in parts of Long Beach and Biloxi. The app launched in April and orders increased by 20 percent in both May and June, said Dean Turcol, the company's public relations director.
