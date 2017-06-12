Two men facing federal meth trafficking charges in south MS

A federal criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi on June 13, charges 55-year-old Steven Paul Salmon and 41-year-old Hector Serrano-Cruz both from Gulfport, with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. On June 6, the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team seized eight ounces of methamphetamine on Tucker Road in the Latimer area of Jackson County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.