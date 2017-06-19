Trent Lotta s bass voice to join others at Bibletonesa Annual Homecoming concert
For 45 years, the Bibletones quartet has been sharing gospel music with South Mississippi and the rest of the world. The quartet's 45th Annual Homecoming will be held at 6 p.m. June 24 at the Lyman Community Center, 13472 U.S. 49, Gulfport.
