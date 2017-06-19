Toddler with genetic disorder isn'tletting stroller hold him back
A 1-year-old boy diagnosed at birth with a rare genetic disorder isn't letting that -- or his stroller -- hold him back. Josiah Washington can be seen in two videos that have gone super-viral walking out of his stroller as he tries to get his hands on toys at a local toy store in Gulfport, Mississippi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gulfport Music Forum (Dec '12)
|Fri
|Musikologist
|13
|Get Pain meds Opiates and Others
|Jun 18
|Shoponline
|1
|Cooper Family Medical in Biloxi and Pascagoula ... (Aug '14)
|Jun 16
|Kathy
|9
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Jun 14
|cheesedad
|42
|Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09)
|Jun 13
|noone
|124
|Safety First: MDOT participates in 72-hour Road...
|Jun 11
|MDawg
|1
|Thinking of moving (Dec '16)
|Jun 9
|Picayuneforlife
|4
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC