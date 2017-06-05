This Coast town was named the most be...

This Coast town was named the most beautiful city in Mississippi

The Culture Trip, a travel and arts website, has named a South Mississippi city as the most beautiful city in Mississippi. Ocean Springs was named Mississippi's representative on its list "The Most Beautiful Place to Visit in Each State."

