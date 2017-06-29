Theya d robbed restaurants before and did it again. This time, one threatened to shoot a waitress.
Two Mississippi Coast men who have served time for armed robberies of restaurants have admitted doing it again in Gulfport. Both have been sentenced to prison as habitual offenders, receiving prison terms to be served day for day.
