Supervisors outline 9 'critical areas...

Supervisors outline 9 'critical areas' for beach replenishment

13 hrs ago

Harrison County supervisors say there's a critical need to pump in more sand to certain sections of the beach. In a letter to the Department of Marines Resources approved Monday, supervisors outline "an immediate need to renourish the nine critical areas" of the two-mile sand beach.

