Soil from Aquarium site turns Gulfport Harbor orange
Orange soil from the Mississippi Aquarium site overflowed into drainage ditches on Tuesday emptying into the Gulfport Small Craft Harbor during heavy rains from Tropical Storm Cindy. The contractor responded to the problem by digging deeper ditches on the site Wednesday to keep the water on site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get Pain meds Opiates and Others
|Jun 18
|Shoponline
|1
|Cooper Family Medical in Biloxi and Pascagoula ... (Aug '14)
|Jun 16
|Kathy
|9
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Jun 14
|cheesedad
|42
|Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09)
|Jun 13
|noone
|124
|Safety First: MDOT participates in 72-hour Road...
|Jun 11
|MDawg
|1
|Thinking of moving (Dec '16)
|Jun 9
|Picayuneforlife
|4
|Help please!
|Jun 5
|Moving
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC