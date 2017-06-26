Sewer cave-in closes part of Courthouse Rd.
A section of Courthouse Rd. in Gulfport will be closed for several days while public works crews repair a sewer cave-in. City Councilman Ricky Dombrowski said in a Facebook post the section of road between Commerce St. and Magnolia St. is where the collapse happened.
