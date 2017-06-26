Sewer cave-in closes part of Courthou...

Sewer cave-in closes part of Courthouse Rd.

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

A section of Courthouse Rd. in Gulfport will be closed for several days while public works crews repair a sewer cave-in. City Councilman Ricky Dombrowski said in a Facebook post the section of road between Commerce St. and Magnolia St. is where the collapse happened.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulfport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thinking of moving (Dec '16) 53 min For what it is worth 5
News This postcard from 1941 was made for busy (or l... 18 hr not much shrimp 1
News Pascagoula shooting early Monday 18 hr not much shrimp 1
News Old Coast recipes are treasures, indeed 18 hr not much shrimp 1
News Ita s fresh vegetables time on the Coast 18 hr not much shrimp 1
Gulfport Music Forum (Dec '12) Jun 23 Musikologist 13
Get Pain meds Opiates and Others Jun 18 Shoponline 1
See all Gulfport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulfport Forum Now

Gulfport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulfport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Gulfport, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,367 • Total comments across all topics: 282,045,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC