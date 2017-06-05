Search for missing man now likely in ...

Search for missing man now likely in recovery mode

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Mississippi Department of Marine Resources Chief of Marine Patrol Keith Davis talks about the search for Marc Cruso who fell from his fishing boat near Cat Island on Saturday. Davis said given the evidence, a rescue is unlikely at this point.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulfport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Opiates (Nov '13) 5 hr Blaisd1 41
News Safety First: MDOT participates in 72-hour Road... 9 hr MDawg 1
Thinking of moving Fri Picayuneforlife 4
Help please! Jun 5 Moving 1
Gulfport Airport Jun 1 Yep 2
Ocean Springs Lumber (Jan '07) Jun 1 HardWood 198
Tattoo May 26 hatchet 5
See all Gulfport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulfport Forum Now

Gulfport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulfport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Gulfport, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,781 • Total comments across all topics: 281,687,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC