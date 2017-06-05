Search for missing man now likely in recovery mode
Mississippi Department of Marine Resources Chief of Marine Patrol Keith Davis talks about the search for Marc Cruso who fell from his fishing boat near Cat Island on Saturday. Davis said given the evidence, a rescue is unlikely at this point.
