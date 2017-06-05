Seafood lovers line up on opening day...

Seafood lovers line up on opening day of shrimp season

1 hr ago

The first day of Mississippi shrimp season was unlucky for Chi Phan of Biloxi when he had equipment problems after two hours of fishing. His bad luck benefited a dozen or so people who bought up his catch as soon as he pulled into the Biloxi commercial harbor.

