Roxy: From the mean streets to Facebook fame as Martin Miazza house dog
From a life on the streets to a glamorous job modeling with crystal and silver, Roxy's was a rags-to-riches story. Roxy, the chow mix who regularly greeted customers at Martin Miazza Gifts in Gulfport, died Thursday, June 29, due to liver problems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D'Iberville Police: Man dies driving to hospita... (Dec '09)
|Jun 26
|Nike at night
|2
|Thinking of moving (Dec '16)
|Jun 26
|For what it is worth
|5
|This postcard from 1941 was made for busy (or l...
|Jun 25
|not much shrimp
|1
|Pascagoula shooting early Monday
|Jun 25
|not much shrimp
|1
|Old Coast recipes are treasures, indeed
|Jun 25
|not much shrimp
|1
|Ita s fresh vegetables time on the Coast
|Jun 25
|not much shrimp
|1
|Gulfport Music Forum (Dec '12)
|Jun 23
|Musikologist
|13
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC