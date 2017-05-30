Port of Gulfport in waiting game over potential changes to commerce with Cuba
The Port of Gulfport is in a wait-and-see status now that President Donald Trump is considering reversing major pieces of the Obama administration's opening with Cuba and reinstating limits on travel and commerce. Port Director Jonathan Daniels says that although he didn't know how it would play out, he was hopeful after the Obama administration began to normalize relations with Cuba.
