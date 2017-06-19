Police charge man with shooting someone allegedly trying to buy marijuana
When three people went to buy marijuana June 15 in the 1700 block of 65th Avenue, Gulfport police say one of them was shot instead. Police believe Michael De'Anthony Smith, 23 of Pass Christian, pulled the trigger.
