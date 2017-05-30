Phil Bryant says the sky (and the Gulf floor) is the limit
Gov. Phil Bryant on Thursday signed an executive order creating the Ocean Task Force, an umbrella group of business, academic, military and government interests to promote the Coast as a research and development testing ground for unmanned craft for the sea and air. The task will have representatives from the University of Southern Mississippi, the Navy, Congress, the Department of Marine Resources and an array of other government agencies.
