Parts of the Mississippi Sound in Gul...

Parts of the Mississippi Sound in Gulfport not safe for swimming

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

If you are going swimming this weekend beware. There are three sections of the Mississippi Sound in Gulfport that are not safe for swimming or any kind of contact.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulfport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Opiates (Nov '13) 1 hr Blaisd1 41
News Safety First: MDOT participates in 72-hour Road... 4 hr MDawg 1
Thinking of moving Fri Picayuneforlife 4
Help please! Jun 5 Moving 1
Gulfport Airport Jun 1 Yep 2
Ocean Springs Lumber (Jan '07) Jun 1 HardWood 198
Tattoo May 26 hatchet 5
See all Gulfport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulfport Forum Now

Gulfport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulfport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Gulfport, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,708 • Total comments across all topics: 281,682,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC