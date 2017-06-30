Nowhere to go: South Mississippi flooded by heavy rains
Heavy rain that moved through Thursday evening left yards and streets flooded as the saturated ground could not hold more water. Waters receded after the rain moved out, but people were reporting on social media that some houses were taking on water, pools were overflowing and streets were impassable.
