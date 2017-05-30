Navy Uses Esri's Analytics Platform for Unmanned System Info Gathering
The U.S. Navy's Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command has used Esri's mapping and analytics platform with unmanned maritime vehicles in an effort to optimize information gathering ahead of ocean and near-shore operations.
