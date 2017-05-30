Masked, armed robber held up a Chevron station in Gulfport
A surveillance photo from the Chevron store on Kelly Avenue shows a man wearing a ski mask over his head and carrying a handgun enter the store. Gulfport Police are asking the public's help to identify the suspect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|5 hr
|Justonething
|36
|Gulfport Airport
|Thu
|Yep
|2
|Ocean Springs Lumber (Jan '07)
|Thu
|HardWood
|198
|Tattoo
|May 26
|hatchet
|5
|MNL Truck Sales (Aug '11)
|May 26
|NAME CHANGE
|104
|Backlash swift to lawmaker's 'lynching' post on...
|May 23
|ricogene45
|1
|Mississippian to be sentenced in anti-transgend...
|May 16
|Gremlin
|5
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC