Man denies delivering 50 kilos of spring break a party suppliesa

16 hrs ago

A Gulfport man has claimed he's innocent of conspiring to bring more than 50 kilos of marijuana to the city for sale to spring-breakers. Deandre Deair Marks, 36, has pleaded not guilty on a three-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court weeks after his arrest in a traffic stop in Gulfport.

