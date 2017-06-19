Man accused of disposing Gulfport womana s burned remains nabbed after missing court
A man said to have helped dispose of a murder victim's cut and burned remains has been arrested on a warrant alleging he didn't show up for court. Aaron Dale Bobinger, 32, was booked at the Harrison County jail Saturday and was being held with no bond.
