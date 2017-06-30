Judge sentences 67-year-old in child ...

Judge sentences 67-year-old in child pornography case

4 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

On Friday Attorney General Jim Hood announced that a 67-year-old Gulfport man will serve time in prison for one count of child exploitation. Defendant Russell Haley pled guilty in an open plea Friday in Warren County Circuit Court to one count of child exploitation.

