Judge sentences 67-year-old in child pornography case
On Friday Attorney General Jim Hood announced that a 67-year-old Gulfport man will serve time in prison for one count of child exploitation. Defendant Russell Haley pled guilty in an open plea Friday in Warren County Circuit Court to one count of child exploitation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D'Iberville Police: Man dies driving to hospita... (Dec '09)
|Jun 26
|Nike at night
|2
|Thinking of moving (Dec '16)
|Jun 26
|For what it is worth
|5
|This postcard from 1941 was made for busy (or l...
|Jun 25
|not much shrimp
|1
|Pascagoula shooting early Monday
|Jun 25
|not much shrimp
|1
|Old Coast recipes are treasures, indeed
|Jun 25
|not much shrimp
|1
|Ita s fresh vegetables time on the Coast
|Jun 25
|not much shrimp
|1
|Gulfport Music Forum (Dec '12)
|Jun 23
|Musikologist
|13
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC