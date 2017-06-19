Herea s why the water turned orange i...

Herea s why the water turned orange in Gulfporta s harbor

18 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Orange dirt from the Mississippi Aquarium construction site can be seen Wednesday on a boat launch pier and in the water at the Gulfport Small Craft Harbor. Tropical Storm Cindy's rains topped a sediment basin at the downtown aquarium site early Wednesday and flowed through storm drains that run under U.S. 90. Tropical Storm Cindy combined with the Mississippi Aquarium construction site to turn the water orange in the city's harbor, but contractor W.C. Fore acted quickly to remedy the problem, city officials say.

