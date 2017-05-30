Happy 75th birthday to our Gullfport ...

Happy 75th birthday to our Gullfport Seabees

The Seabee Base in Gulfport is celebrating 75 years. The then "Naval Defense Depot" first opened in South Mississippi on June 2, 1942.

