Hancock County woman reaches out to v...

Hancock County woman reaches out to veterans with PTSD

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Jeanne 'Granny' Graeser organizes boat cruises, fishing trips and parties for veterans and sponsors deployed troops through Soldiers' Angels. Graeser didn't have any experience working with veterans when she started, but she is known known as someone who is "making a difference."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulfport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thinking of moving Fri Picayuneforlife 4
Help please! Jun 5 Moving 1
Opiates (Nov '13) Jun 5 Sassybelle1 37
Gulfport Airport Jun 1 Yep 2
Ocean Springs Lumber (Jan '07) Jun 1 HardWood 198
Tattoo May 26 hatchet 5
MNL Truck Sales (Aug '11) May 26 NAME CHANGE 104
See all Gulfport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulfport Forum Now

Gulfport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulfport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Gulfport, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,545 • Total comments across all topics: 281,672,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC