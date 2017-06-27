Gulfport rapper who made video bashing cops indicted on armed robbery charges
A Gulfport hip-hop artist who police say robbed a bank with a BB gun in the summer of 2016 was indicted on Friday by a Harrison County grand jury. Byron Fairley, 23, was indicted on two counts of armed robbery.
