Gulfport police want help finding suspect who allegedly shot into house
Ladarious Jammal Thompson, 17, is wanted by the Gulfport Police Department on a felony charge of shooting into an occupied dwelling just after midnight Friday. A group of males and females were arguing when Thompson allegedly fired a gun, striking the house in the 1000 block of Fournier Avenue, a news release from the Gulfport Police Department says.
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Sun
|Blaisd1
|41
|Safety First: MDOT participates in 72-hour Road...
|Sun
|MDawg
|1
|Thinking of moving
|Fri
|Picayuneforlife
|4
|Help please!
|Jun 5
|Moving
|1
|Gulfport Airport
|Jun 1
|Yep
|2
|Ocean Springs Lumber (Jan '07)
|Jun 1
|HardWood
|198
|Tattoo
|May 26
|hatchet
|5
