Gulfport police want help finding sus...

Gulfport police want help finding suspect who allegedly shot into house

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: Sunherald.com

Ladarious Jammal Thompson, 17, is wanted by the Gulfport Police Department on a felony charge of shooting into an occupied dwelling just after midnight Friday. A group of males and females were arguing when Thompson allegedly fired a gun, striking the house in the 1000 block of Fournier Avenue, a news release from the Gulfport Police Department says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulfport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Opiates (Nov '13) Sun Blaisd1 41
News Safety First: MDOT participates in 72-hour Road... Sun MDawg 1
Thinking of moving Fri Picayuneforlife 4
Help please! Jun 5 Moving 1
Gulfport Airport Jun 1 Yep 2
Ocean Springs Lumber (Jan '07) Jun 1 HardWood 198
Tattoo May 26 hatchet 5
See all Gulfport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulfport Forum Now

Gulfport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulfport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Gulfport, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,138 • Total comments across all topics: 281,708,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC