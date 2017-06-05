Gulfport police searching for armed r...

Gulfport police searching for armed robbery suspect

10 hrs ago

Police are investigating a reported armed robbery at a Gulfport gas station. Sgt. Joshua Bromen said the Citgo in the 1100 block of Pass Rd. was robbed just after 10 a.m. Bromen said a masked man pulled out a weapon during the robbery before running from the scene.

