Gulfport men admit guilt in cocaine trafficking conspiracy

Two Gulfport men have been sentenced to prison on guilty pleas in a federal investigation of cocaine trafficking in Harrison County. Antonio Lamar Bogan, 31, and Nicholas Deron Otis, 41, pleaded guilty Tuesday on charges alleging they and others were part of cocaine distribution conspiracy from 2009 until the time of their indictment Dec. 7, 2016.

