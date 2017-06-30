Gulfport man used Wi-Fi at Mississippi casino to download child porn, officials say

Russell Haley, 67, pleaded guilty Friday in Warren County Circuit Court and was sentenced by Judge James Chaney to 40 years in prison. He will serve 10, with 30 years suspended, and was ordered to pay a $50,000 fine and another $1,000 paid to the Mississippi Children's Trust Fund and $1,000 to the Mississippi Crime Victim Compensation Fund.

