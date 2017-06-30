Gulfport man used Wi-Fi at Mississippi casino to download child porn, officials say
Russell Haley, 67, pleaded guilty Friday in Warren County Circuit Court and was sentenced by Judge James Chaney to 40 years in prison. He will serve 10, with 30 years suspended, and was ordered to pay a $50,000 fine and another $1,000 paid to the Mississippi Children's Trust Fund and $1,000 to the Mississippi Crime Victim Compensation Fund.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D'Iberville Police: Man dies driving to hospita... (Dec '09)
|Jun 26
|Nike at night
|2
|Thinking of moving (Dec '16)
|Jun 26
|For what it is worth
|5
|This postcard from 1941 was made for busy (or l...
|Jun 25
|not much shrimp
|1
|Pascagoula shooting early Monday
|Jun 25
|not much shrimp
|1
|Old Coast recipes are treasures, indeed
|Jun 25
|not much shrimp
|1
|Ita s fresh vegetables time on the Coast
|Jun 25
|not much shrimp
|1
|Gulfport Music Forum (Dec '12)
|Jun 23
|Musikologist
|13
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC