Gulfport daycare owner wants to remove oak tree
This Thursday, a daycare center in Gulfport will make its case to take down a live oak tree as part of its expansion plans. After initially being turned down by the city arborist, Kid Academy on Pass Rd. is hoping to persuade the Gulfport Planning Commission that removing the tree is necessary, not only because of business growth, but also because of safety.
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cooper Family Medical in Biloxi and Pascagoula ... (Aug '14)
|Jun 16
|Kathy
|9
|Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09)
|Jun 13
|noone
|124
|Safety First: MDOT participates in 72-hour Road...
|Jun 11
|MDawg
|1
|Thinking of moving (Dec '16)
|Jun 9
|Picayuneforlife
|4
|Help please!
|Jun 5
|Moving
|1
