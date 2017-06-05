Gulfport church moves to larger location
Greater Christian Worship Center moved from their old location on Van Buren Street, which held about 100 people, to the new Landon Road location that seats double that amount. Senior pastor Cora Walker said it was important for them to mark this occasion, and bless the new building they've been blessed with.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.
