Flash flooding overtakes coast streets, some homes
Flash Flood watches and warnings are in effect for most of South Mississippi tonight, and the rain is still coming down. Residents in areas of Long Beach are seeing water filling neighborhood streets and even getting into homes that don't normally flood.
