Falling fuel prices good news for Fou...

Falling fuel prices good news for Fourth of July travelers

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

If you're heading out of town for Fourth of July fun, you'll be glad to know the average price for a gallon of gas in Mississippi is below $2 a gallon. AAA says prices on the coast Tuesday average $1.99 a gallon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulfport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News D'Iberville Police: Man dies driving to hospita... (Dec '09) 22 hr Nike at night 2
Thinking of moving (Dec '16) Mon For what it is worth 5
News This postcard from 1941 was made for busy (or l... Sun not much shrimp 1
News Pascagoula shooting early Monday Sun not much shrimp 1
News Old Coast recipes are treasures, indeed Sun not much shrimp 1
News Ita s fresh vegetables time on the Coast Sun not much shrimp 1
Gulfport Music Forum (Dec '12) Jun 23 Musikologist 13
See all Gulfport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulfport Forum Now

Gulfport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulfport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Gulfport, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,291 • Total comments across all topics: 282,072,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC