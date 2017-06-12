Each large tank is filled with thousa...

Each large tank is filled with thousands of shells in metal cages.

Two years to the day after the final report was released by the Governor's Oyster Council, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources hosted an event to show off its new oyster aquaculture project at the Port of Gulfport. Located on a pier behind the parking garage, the "remote set facility" uses several large tanks to introduce oyster larvae to oyster shells.

