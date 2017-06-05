Couple wanted in gift shop armed robb...

Couple wanted in gift shop armed robbery found hiding in the woods, sheriff says

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sunherald.com

A couple wanted in the Saturday armed robbery at Dino's Gift Shop in St. Martin were found in the woods by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday, said Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell. A tip led officials to the woods behind the Flying J truck stop in Gulfport where Erin Elizabeth Diaz, 23, and her boyfriend, 33-year-old Clinton Buchanan, were hiding, Ezell said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulfport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help please! Mon Moving 1
Opiates (Nov '13) Mon Sassybelle1 37
Gulfport Airport Jun 1 Yep 2
Ocean Springs Lumber (Jan '07) Jun 1 HardWood 198
Tattoo May 26 hatchet 5
MNL Truck Sales (Aug '11) May 26 NAME CHANGE 104
News Backlash swift to lawmaker's 'lynching' post on... May 23 ricogene45 1
See all Gulfport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulfport Forum Now

Gulfport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulfport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Oakland
 

Gulfport, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,390 • Total comments across all topics: 281,569,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC