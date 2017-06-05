Couple wanted in gift shop armed robbery found hiding in the woods, sheriff says

A couple wanted in the Saturday armed robbery at Dino's Gift Shop in St. Martin were found in the woods by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday, said Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell. A tip led officials to the woods behind the Flying J truck stop in Gulfport where Erin Elizabeth Diaz, 23, and her boyfriend, 33-year-old Clinton Buchanan, were hiding, Ezell said.

