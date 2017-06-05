Couple wanted in gift shop armed robbery found hiding in the woods, sheriff says
A couple wanted in the Saturday armed robbery at Dino's Gift Shop in St. Martin were found in the woods by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday, said Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell. A tip led officials to the woods behind the Flying J truck stop in Gulfport where Erin Elizabeth Diaz, 23, and her boyfriend, 33-year-old Clinton Buchanan, were hiding, Ezell said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help please!
|Mon
|Moving
|1
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Mon
|Sassybelle1
|37
|Gulfport Airport
|Jun 1
|Yep
|2
|Ocean Springs Lumber (Jan '07)
|Jun 1
|HardWood
|198
|Tattoo
|May 26
|hatchet
|5
|MNL Truck Sales (Aug '11)
|May 26
|NAME CHANGE
|104
|Backlash swift to lawmaker's 'lynching' post on...
|May 23
|ricogene45
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC