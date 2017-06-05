Charges dropped in St. Martin stabbing, robbery case after investigators learn store owner lied

ST. MARTIN, Mississippi -- Charges against the couple accused in a gift shop robbery and stabbing in the St. Martin community last weekend have been dropped after investigators learned the gift shop owner had lied about the incident. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said Friday the owner of Dino's Gifts, 26-year-old Luis Diaz, lied about the armed robbery and when he told investigators the woman originally accused was his ex-wife.

