Barefoot man who fled police in car faces drug-dealing charges

5 hrs ago

A felon arrested after a pursuit by car and in his bare feet in December has been indicted on drug sales charges and faces a string of drug-dealing charges. Devon Nelson, 25, faces prosecution on six counts of possession with intent to distribute - two counts each involving cocaine and one count each involving the other drugs.

