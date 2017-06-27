Appeals court upholds life sentence for convicted killer
A Mississippi appeals court has upheld the life sentence for a convicted killer in a crime that shocked the coast. Back in 1993, Allen Goul pleaded guilty to the murder of 45-year-old Betty Garrison, who was killed as she slept in her mother's bedroom in her Bayou View home in Gulfport.
