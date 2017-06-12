Adopt a friend for free Thursday in G...

Adopt a friend for free Thursday in Gulfport

With 400 animals currently in house, the Humane Society of South Mississippi will offer waived adoption fees on Thursday, June 15. With such an influx of animals, HSSM also needs six full-time employees and one part-time employee, so a job fair will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the shelter, 2615 25th Ave., Gulfport. The shelter needs animal care associates, kennel technicians, vet technicians and a maintenance assistant.

