Winn-Dixie restructures store management, eliminates some positions
Employees at Winn-Dixie stores were told Thursday of a company restructuring that will cost some full-time management staff their jobs. At a Thursday meeting, managers were told that department leads, considered second in command for the department, were having their positions cut.
