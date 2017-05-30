Three get maximum sentences in global...

Three get maximum sentences in global fraud schemes unraveled by Biloxi womana s tip

Friday May 26

Three ring-leaders in an international financial fraud network received maximum prison sentences in connection to schemes that began unraveling with a Biloxi woman's tip to Homeland Security Investigations. U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden on Wednesday sentenced Rasaq Aderoju Raheem, 31, to 115 years in prison.

