Three get maximum sentences in global fraud schemes unraveled by Biloxi womana s tip
Three ring-leaders in an international financial fraud network received maximum prison sentences in connection to schemes that began unraveling with a Biloxi woman's tip to Homeland Security Investigations. U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden on Wednesday sentenced Rasaq Aderoju Raheem, 31, to 115 years in prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gulfport Airport
|17 hr
|Yep
|2
|Ocean Springs Lumber (Jan '07)
|Thu
|HardWood
|198
|Tattoo
|May 26
|hatchet
|5
|MNL Truck Sales (Aug '11)
|May 26
|NAME CHANGE
|104
|Backlash swift to lawmaker's 'lynching' post on...
|May 23
|ricogene45
|1
|Mississippian to be sentenced in anti-transgend...
|May 16
|Gremlin
|5
|James Jordan
|May 13
|Chris
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC