Texas Roadhouse in Gulfport is cooking for first responders before grand opening
The public will get a first taste of the fare at the new Texas Roadhouse in Gulfport after the local firefighters and police officers have tried it out. Before that, the new cooks, meat cutters and other kitchen staff will train next week and will donate the hand-cut steaks, ribs and made-from-scratch sides they prepare to the local first responders.
